By Anujj Trehaan 03:36 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story The fusion Korean-Italian kimchi pizza blends spicy, tangy Korean flavors with the classic Italian pizza base, offering a vegetarian and eggless delight. Born from kitchens that mix global flavors, this dish, while lacking specific cultural relevance, is fast becoming a favorite among fusion food enthusiasts. It showcases the creativity in modern cooking where culinary boundaries blur. Let's get cooking.

For this culinary journey, gather one 12-inch pre-made pizza base, one cup of chopped kimchi (vegan preferred), one-half cup tomato sauce, one cup shredded mozzarella (vegan option available), one-half thinly sliced red onion, one tablespoon olive oil, one teaspoon sesame seeds, and two chopped green onions for garnishing. Check the kimchi for vegan suitability as some contain fish sauce.

Preparing your pizza base

Start by preheating your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (245 degrees Celsius). Take your pre-made pizza base and lightly brush it with olive oil. This not only prevents the base from becoming soggy from the tomato sauce but also adds a subtle richness to the crust. Spread the tomato sauce evenly over the base, leaving about an inch border for the crust.

Adding toppings creatively

Evenly scatter your chopped kimchi over the sauced pizza base for a uniform layer. Then, add the thinly sliced red onion atop the kimchi. This step ensures every bite includes a balance of tangy kimchi flavor and crisp onion texture. Achieving even distribution is key, making each slice equally delicious and flavorful, enhancing the overall dining experience with these vibrant toppings.

Cheese it up and bake

Sprinkle your shredded mozzarella cheese over all existing toppings on your pizza base. ' Vegan cheese can be used as an alternative without compromising on taste or texture. Once you've cheesed it up, slide your pizza into the preheated oven and bake for about 10 minutes or until you see a golden brown crust and bubbling cheese.

Garnishing for extra flavor

After baking, remove your pizza and sprinkle sesame seeds for a nutty crunch, followed by green onions for freshness. These garnishes add layers of flavor and make the dish visually appealing with their vibrant colors. This final touch transforms your fusion masterpiece, ensuring each bite is as delightful to look at as it is to eat, with contrasting textures and flavors.