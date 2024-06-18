In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a batch of spirulina blueberry vegan pancakes by mixing dry ingredients like flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and spirulina powder, then adding a blend of almond milk and vegetable oil.

Fold in fresh blueberries and cook on a medium-heated pan until golden brown.

Serve warm with your choice of toppings like maple syrup, vegan butter, or extra blueberries for a nutritious and delightful breakfast. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Spirulina blueberry vegan pancake delight: A cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 03:42 pm Jun 18, 202403:42 pm

What's the story Spirulina blueberry vegan pancakes are a nutritious and delicious twist on the traditional pancake recipe. Originating from the need for healthier, plant-based alternatives, these pancakes incorporate spirulina, a superfood known for its high protein content and antioxidants. Paired with the sweetness of blueberries, this dish offers a delightful experience for those looking to enjoy a vegan breakfast option. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare spirulina blueberry vegan pancakes, you will need one cup of all-purpose flour, one tablespoon of sugar (preferably coconut sugar), two tablespoons of baking powder, a pinch of salt, one tablespoon of spirulina powder, one cup of almond milk (or any plant-based milk), two tablespoons of vegetable oil (plus extra for cooking), and half a cup of fresh blueberries.

Step 1

Preparing the batter

Begin by combining all the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. This mix should include your all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and spirulina powder. It's important to stir these ingredients thoroughly to prevent any lumps in your batter. In a separate bowl or jug, whisk together the almond milk and vegetable oil until they are completely blended.

Step 2

Combining wet and dry ingredients

Pour the wet mixture of almond milk and vegetable oil into the bowl with the dry ingredients, including flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and spirulina powder. Gently fold everything together with a spatula or wooden spoon until just combined; avoid overmixing to prevent dense pancakes. Once adequately mixed but still slightly lumpy, carefully fold in the fresh blueberries.

Step 3

Cooking your pancakes

Heat a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat and brush with a little vegetable oil. Once hot, pour about one-fourth cup of batter for each pancake onto the pan. Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges look set (about two minutes), then flip carefully and cook for another minute or so until golden brown.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your spirulina blueberry vegan pancakes warm with maple syrup, vegan butter, or more blueberries. For a nutritional boost, add chopped nuts or seeds on top. This not only enriches the flavor but also enhances the health benefits, offering a delightful and wholesome breakfast experience. Enjoy the perfect blend of sweetness and texture in every bite.