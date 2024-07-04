In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Swiss vegetarian rosti by grating four large potatoes and sautéing a finely chopped onion in olive oil.

Mix the two, season, and fry in olive oil until golden brown.

For an extra touch, add grated cheese in the final minutes of cooking for a melty, crispy finish.

Mastering Swiss vegetarian rosti with this step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 02:36 pm Jul 04, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Rosti is a traditional Swiss dish, primarily composed of potatoes. It was originally served as a hearty breakfast for farmers in the canton of Bern. As time passed, rosti gained popularity across Switzerland and internationally, celebrated for its simplicity and adaptability. This vegetarian and eggless rendition preserves the dish's comforting and satisfying essence. Now, let's embark on the cooking journey.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian rosti, gather four large potatoes for the base, two tablespoons of olive oil for frying, one small onion (finely chopped) to infuse flavor, and half a teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon of black pepper for seasoning. Optionally, you can add grated cheese (choose dairy or plant-based) or fresh herbs as a garnish to elevate the dish further.

Step 1

Preparing the potatoes

Begin by peeling the potatoes. Next, grate them into medium-sized shreds using a box grater or food processor. This step is crucial for achieving the rosti's coveted crispy exterior. Wrap the grated potatoes in a clean kitchen towel and firmly squeeze out as much liquid as possible, ensuring they are dry before proceeding with the cooking steps.

Step 2

Cooking with flavors

Begin by heating one tablespoon of olive oil in a nonstick frying pan over a medium heat setting. Next, carefully add the finely chopped onion into the pan. Gently saute these onions until they turn soft and translucent, ensuring they do not brown. This crucial step significantly contributes to adding a rich depth of flavor to your rosti, making it more aromatic and tasty.

Step 3

Shaping and frying rosti

Incorporate the sauteed onions with your dried grated potatoes in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper (and any other seasonings you prefer), mixing well to ensure even distribution. Heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in your pan over medium-high heat. Place handfuls of your potato mixture into the pan, flattening them into pancakes about half an inch thick.

Step 4

Final touches

Fry each rosti for four to five minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. If adding cheese, sprinkle it on top during the final minutes on one side, then flip to crisp the other side. This ensures a perfect golden crust and a deliciously melty cheese layer, enhancing the overall flavor and texture of the dish.