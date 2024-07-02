In brief Simplifying... In brief Explore the enchanting surroundings of Montreal, from the nature lover's paradise of Mont-Tremblant to the historic charm of Hudson and Quebec City.

Discover Montreal's nearby charms with this travel guide

What's the story Montreal, a vibrant city known for its rich culture and history, also serves as a gateway to several charming small towns. These towns offer a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle, showcasing stunning landscapes, unique local shops, and cozy eateries. Perfect for weekend getaways, each town has its own character and attractions waiting to be explored.

Mountain retreat

Magical Mont-Tremblant

Just two hours from Montreal, Mont-Tremblant is a haven for those who love nature and outdoor activities. Beyond its renowned ski resort, it offers year-round hiking trails surrounded by lush greenery and breathtaking views. The pedestrian village at the mountain's base is home to quaint shops and cafes, making it perfect for leisurely exploration or simply enjoying a warm beverage in a cozy setting.

Riverside charm

Historic Hudson

Hudson is another gem located about an hour away from Montreal. This small town boasts a rich history reflected in its well-preserved architecture and cultural sites. Stroll along the scenic Hudson Riverfront or visit the local farmers market to sample fresh produce and artisanal goods. The town's friendly atmosphere and slow pace make it perfect for those looking to unwind in a picturesque setting.

Wine country

Enchanting Eastern Townships

Nestled between rolling hills and sparkling lakes, the Eastern Townships are about an hour's drive from Montreal. This area is renowned for its wineries where visitors can tour vineyards and taste award-winning wines amid stunning landscapes. Beyond wine tasting, the region offers charming villages filled with art galleries, antique shops, and farm-to-table restaurants that showcase local produce.

Historical exploration

Quaint Quebec City

Though slightly farther than other destinations mentioned here—about three hours by car—Quebec City is worth the journey. As one of North America's oldest cities, it offers travelers cobblestone streets lined with 17th-century buildings, impressive fortifications, and landmarks like Chateau Frontenac. The city's European charm is palpable in every corner; it's like stepping into another world without leaving Canada.