Greek spanakopita bites: A miniature treat tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 04:50 pm Jul 08, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Spanakopita, a traditional Greek dish, is known for its flaky pastry and savory spinach filling. Originating from Greece, it has been a staple in Mediterranean cuisine for centuries, often featured at celebrations. Its cultural significance stems from its simplicity and fresh ingredients, reflecting Greek cooking traditions. We're adding a twist by making it vegetarian and eggless for bite-sized treats. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make these delightful Greek spanakopita bites, you will need one cup of chopped spinach (fresh or frozen), half a cup of crumbled feta cheese (ensure it's vegetarian), one-fourth cup of finely chopped onions, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of minced garlic, one-fourth teaspoon of ground nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste, and 10 sheets of phyllo dough (ensure it's eggless).

Step 1

Prepare the filling

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Warm olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, then add onions and garlic, sauteing until soft and translucent. Add spinach, previously thawed if frozen and squeezed dry, cooking until it wilts. Remove from heat, stir in crumbled feta cheese and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.

Step 2

Assemble spanakopita bites

Place a phyllo sheet on a clean surface, covering the rest with a damp cloth to prevent drying. Brush lightly with olive oil, then add another sheet on top. Repeat until you have five layers. Cut into squares or rectangles based on desired bite size. Spoon about a tablespoon of filling onto one corner of each square.

Step 3

Bake to perfection

Fold phyllo dough over the filling, forming triangles or roll for squares, sealing edges gently to avoid tears. Arrange bites on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced for puffing. Lightly brush with olive oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees until golden brown and crispy, roughly 20 to 25 minutes. This spacing ensures they puff up nicely during baking.