What's the story Shakshuka, with origins in North Africa, features poached eggs in a spiced tomato, chili pepper, and onion sauce. Kimchi, a Korean staple of salted and fermented vegetables, contrasts this. This tutorial fuses these flavors into a vegetarian, eggless shakshuka using crumbled tofu instead of eggs. Dive into this culinary adventure that marries distinct tastes from across the globe.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this fusion dish, you will need one cup of kimchi (chopped), two cups of tomato puree, one block of firm tofu (drained and crumbled), one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), one red bell pepper (diced), two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon cumin seeds, one-half teaspoon paprika, salt to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the base sauce

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium. Add cumin seeds, letting them sizzle for 30 seconds. Then, add chopped onions, sauteing until translucent. Incorporate minced garlic and diced red bell pepper, cooking for three to four minutes until peppers soften. This process builds the base flavor for the dish, ensuring a rich and aromatic foundation.

Step 2

Add spices and tomato puree

Stir in the paprika and tomato puree into the skillet, blending them well. Lower the heat to let it simmer for about 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to combine thoroughly. This step is key for developing a rich base. As it simmers, taste and adjust the salt according to your preference, ensuring the seasoning complements the dish's vibrant flavors perfectly.

Step 3

Incorporate kimchi and tofu

Add the chopped kimchi to the sauce in the skillet, mixing well. Then, gently fold in the crumbled tofu, ensuring it's evenly distributed without breaking too much. Cover and let it simmer for five more minutes, allowing the tofu to absorb the flavors from the sauce. This careful process enriches the dish with a depth of taste.

Step 4

Final touches & serving

Check seasoning once more before turning off heat; adjust if necessary. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves just before serving hot directly from skillet alongside crusty bread or steamed rice for a complete meal. This fusion spicy kimchi shakshuka offers an innovative twist on traditional recipes while keeping it accessible for vegetarians seeking global flavors without using eggs or meat products.