Make Persian ash reshteh in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 05:02 pm Jul 08, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Ash reshteh, a traditional Persian soup, originates from Iran and is a staple during Nowruz, the Persian New Year. It symbolizes warmth and comfort with its unique mix of herbs, beans, and noodles, offering a hearty vegetarian option. Its cultural significance and nourishing ingredients make ash reshteh more than just a meal; it's an enriching experience. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one cup each of soaked overnight kidney beans, chickpeas, and lentils. You'll also need two large sliced onions, four minced garlic cloves, six cups of vegetable broth, and half a cup each of chopped parsley, cilantro, and dill. Include two tablespoons of dried mint flakes, 200 grams of reshteh noodles or linguine, with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the beans and lentils

Begin by draining the soaked beans and lentils. In a large pot over medium heat, add the beans and lentils along with six cups of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer for about 30 minutes or until they are tender but not mushy. This step is crucial for achieving the right texture in your ash reshteh.

Step 2

Sauteing onions and garlic

While beans simmer, heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add thinly sliced onions, sauteing until they turn golden brown, about 10 minutes. In the last two minutes, add minced garlic to the onions, preventing it from burning and ensuring its flavor infuses into the onions. This crucial step enhances the dish's aroma and taste.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Once your beans are tender and your onions are perfectly sauteed with garlic aroma wafting through your kitchen, add these along with vegetable broth into one large pot. Stir in chopped parsley, cilantro, dill, dried mint flakes, salt, pepper, bringing everything together under low heat. Let it gently simmer for about 20 minutes, allowing flavors to meld beautifully.

Step 4

Adding noodles

The final step involves adding reshteh noodles or linguine if you're using that instead into a pot containing the soup mixture. Ensure that the noodles are fully submerged in the liquid. Cook for an additional 10 minutes until the noodles are soft. Serve hot, garnished with fried onion and mint leaves. Enjoy a warm bowl of Persian culture right at home.