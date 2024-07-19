In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious French ratatouille with quinoa at home by first prepping your veggies - zucchini, squash, eggplant, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and garlic.

Prepare French ratatouille with quinoa at home

What's the story Ratatouille is a classic French dish known for its vibrant colors and rich flavors, originating from Provence. It's a vegetable stew that showcases the simplicity and elegance of French cuisine, making it a favorite among vegetarians. Paired with quinoa, this dish becomes a complete, nutritious, and satisfying meal. Let's get cooking and enjoy this vegetarian feast.

For this wholesome meal, you'll need one medium zucchini, one yellow squash, and one small eggplant. Also required are two bell peppers (preferably one red and one yellow for color), three ripe tomatoes, two onions, and four cloves of garlic. Additionally, prepare fresh basil leaves, one cup of quinoa, olive oil, salt, pepper, and dried herbs such as thyme or oregano for seasoning.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all vegetables. Slice the zucchini, yellow squash, and eggplant into round pieces about a quarter-inch thick. Cut the bell peppers and tomatoes into similarly sized pieces. Finely chop the onions and mince the garlic cloves. This preparation ensures each vegetable cooks evenly and integrates well into the dish, enhancing its flavor and texture.

Step 2

Cooking quinoa

Rinse a cup of quinoa under cold water to remove the bitter saponin coating. In a saucepan, bring two cups of water to a boil, then add the quinoa and a pinch of salt. Reduce heat to simmer, cover, and cook for about 15 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork before serving.

Step 3

Sauteing vegetables

In a large pan or skillet, heat some olive oil over medium heat. Add your chopped onions, sauteing until they become translucent. Then add minced garlic, stirring frequently to avoid burning them for another minute before adding in your prepared vegetables, except for tomatoes, which will be added later to preserve their shape and texture.

Step 4

Combining & serving

Once your vegetables have softened, add chopped tomatoes, dried herbs, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook on low heat to let the flavors blend beautifully for about 10 minutes. Finally, stir in hand-torn fresh basil leaves for an aromatic finish. Serve this hearty ratatouille over fluffy quinoa, garnished with more basil if desired. Enjoy your vegetarian eggless feast!