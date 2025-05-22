5 traditional bronze casting techniques
What's the story
African bronze casting is a fascinating art form with a rich history that dates back centuries.
This traditional craft has been passed down through generations, showcasing the skill and creativity of African artisans.
The techniques used in bronze casting vary across regions, each with its unique methods and styles.
In this article, we will explore five ancient techniques that have been instrumental in shaping the art of bronze casting in Africa.
Wax technique
Lost-wax casting method
The lost-wax casting method is one of the oldest known metal-forming techniques.
Artisans make a wax model of the desired object, which is then encased in clay or some other mold material.
Once the mold hardens, it is heated to melt away the wax, leaving a cavity for molten bronze to be poured into.
This technique captures intricate designs and fine details in the final piece.
Sand technique
Sand casting process
Sand casting consists of making a mold from sand mixed with clay or other binding agents.
The object you want to cast is pressed into the sand, creating an impression that makes the mold cavity.
Molten bronze is poured into the cavity to create the final piece.
This method is especially useful for larger objects and gives the flexibility of size and shape.
Clay technique
Clay mold casting
In clay mold casting, artisans sculpt their designs directly onto clay molds, before pouring molten bronze over them.
The clay acts both as a model and a mold material, allowing for detailed textures and patterns on finished pieces.
This technique requires precision but results in highly detailed artworks that reflect cultural stories or symbols.
Stone technique
Stone mold casting
Stone mold casting uses carved stone molds instead of sand or clay ones, for creating impressions.
Molten metal can be poured into them directly, without any intermediary steps like wax modeling, involved beforehand.
This makes it more straightforward yet effective when producing simple shapes quickly.
Compared against other methods available today, it is still practiced by some communities within Africa, even now. This is despite technological advancements elsewhere, globally speaking, too.
Metal technique
Direct metal sculpture
Direct metal sculpture is about directly working with metals like copper alloys (brass, etc.) and others (iron).
Sometimes, depending on availability, locally sourced materials are used.
It's not necessarily true everywhere, though. Contextually, I'm specifically focusing on African contexts only.
This has been previously noted. Covered throughout the article, the task was initially intended.