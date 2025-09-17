How to cook plantains like a pro 

African cuisine is extremely diverse, but one food has always been a staple- plantains. Once you understand the versatility of these bad boys, you will be cooking them like a pro chef. Fried, boiled or baked, they can easily add the most delicious touch to your meals. From what you can do with them, here's how you can master cooking plantain.

#1 Selecting the right plantains Choosing the right plantain is key to getting the taste and texture right. Green plantains are firm and starchy, perfect for savory dishes such as chips or tostones. Yellow plantains are sweeter and softer, great for frying or baking as a side dish. Blackened ones are super ripe and best for desserts because of their sweetness. Knowing these stages can help you choose the right type for your recipe.

#2 Preparing plantains efficiently Proper preparation is the key to cooking plantains properly. Start by cutting off both ends of the plantain using a sharp knife. Make a shallow slit along its length, without cutting too deep into the flesh. Peel the skin away carefully using your fingers or knife edge if needed. This method ensures minimal waste while keeping safety during preparation in mind.

#3 Frying techniques for perfect results Frying plantains is the easiest and also the most flavorful option. Heat oil in a pan and bring it to medium heat (180 degrees Celsius or 356 degrees Fahrenheit). Slice the yellow or green plantains evenly and gently place them in hot oil. Fry till golden brown, about three minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels and serve warm.