Explore Ahmedabad's top street breakfasts
What's the story
Ahmedabad, a busy city in Gujarat, is famous for its lively street food scene.
While dhokla steals the show most of the time, the streets of the city have plenty of other breakfast options that are just as tempting.
From savory delights to sweet indulgences, these local delicacies show you just how diverse Ahmedabad's food culture is.
Here are some top street breakfast options beyond dhokla.
Khaman
Savoring khaman: A popular choice
A close cousin to dhokla, khaman is widely savored as a breakfast item in Ahmedabad.
Prepared from fermented chickpea batter, it has a soft, spongy texture.
Normally garnished with mustard seeds and green chilies, khaman offers a delightful blend of flavors. Accompanied with tangy chutneys, it tastes even better.
Available for around ₹20 to ₹30 per plate, it is affordable for many.
Jalebi
The delightful jalebi: A sweet start
Another popular breakfast choice among locals in Ahmedabad is jalebi.
These spiral-shaped sweets are prepared by deep-frying batter and then soaking them in sugar syrup.
Famous for their crispy outside and juicy inside, jalebis are often enjoyed hot during mornings.
They go well with fafda or can be relished on their own as a sugary treat.
Poha
Poha: Light yet filling
Light yet filling, poha is a popular breakfast item on the streets of Ahmedabad.
Made with flattened rice flakes cooked with turmeric powder, and topped with peanuts or sev (crunchy noodles), the dish brings an interesting mix of flavors and nutrition at a very reasonable price of ₹15 to ₹25 per plate.
Thepla
The versatile thepla: On-the-go snack
Thepla makes for the perfect on-the-go snack because of the portability factor and delicious taste profiles provided by spices such as fenugreek leaves kneaded into wheat flour dough before cooking them up fresh on griddles until they are golden brown perfection!
Often served with pickles or yogurt dips along tea cups priced at about ₹10 each piece makes it affordable across all budgets alike!