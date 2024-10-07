Summarize Simplifying... In short Amsterdam's Keukenhof, the Garden of Europe, is a vibrant display of over seven million tulips.

Explore Amsterdam's vibrant tulip fields

By Anujj Trehaan 11:41 am Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Amsterdam, Netherlands, is renowned for its stunning tulip fields that bloom in a riot of colors every spring. These fields attract visitors from around the world, eager to witness the breathtaking beauty of millions of tulips in full bloom. The best time to visit these fields is from late March to mid-May, when the flowers are at their peak.

Keukenhof: The Garden of Europe

Keukenhof, known as the Garden of Europe, is among the world's largest flower gardens. Just outside Amsterdam, it displays over seven million tulips, with rare and new varieties. Open from late March to May, the park features themed gardens, art installations, and flower shows. It's a top destination for those wanting to dive into a world of color.

Tulip farm tour: A closer look

For those interested in learning more about tulip cultivation and the history behind Holland's famous blooms, a visit to a working tulip farm is highly recommended. Several farms around Amsterdam offer guided tours during the blooming season. Visitors get an up-close look at the farming process and have opportunities to take stunning photos among the flowers.

Bollenstreek Route: Scenic drive among blooms

The Bollenstreek Route is a scenic drive that takes you through some of the most beautiful bulb fields between Haarlem and Leiden. This 40-kilometer route can be explored by car or bike and offers panoramic views of endless rows of colorful tulips against quintessentially Dutch landscapes. It's an ideal way for independent travelers to experience Holland's floral beauty at their own pace.

Flower auctions: Behind-the-scenes experience

A visit to Amsterdam's Aalsmeer Flower Auction, near Schiphol Airport, provides a behind-the-scenes look at the global flower trade. It's one of the largest auctions worldwide. Here, visitors can observe millions of flowers being traded daily in a dynamic environment. This unique experience highlights a different aspect of Holland's rich flower culture, offering insights into the industry's vast scale and rapid pace.