India's best markets for unique souvenirs: A list

India's markets are a treasure trove of souvenirs that scream the country's cultural heritage. Be it a bustling bazaar or a quaint stall, they have something to offer- handicrafts, textile, jewelry, you name it! Each market has its own unique charm and specialties, giving an insight into how the locals live and an opportunity to take back something distinctive.

#1 Jaipur's Johari Bazaar: A gem lover's paradise If you are a sucker for jewelry, Johari Bazaar is a must-visit when in Jaipur. Aptly called the "Jeweler's Market," Johari Bazaar offers a scintillating collection of gemstones and traditional Rajasthani jewelry. From dainty silver jewelry to stunning gold ornaments studded with precious stones, you can find it all here. The market is also known for its Kundan and Meenakari work.

#2 Delhi's Dilli Haat: A cultural melting pot Dilli Haat in Delhi is a colorful marketplace exhibiting crafts from around India. This open-air market has stalls of different states, where you can find things like handloom fabrics, pottery, and wooden artifacts. It's an ideal spot to soak in India's diversity through crafts and cuisines. The market also sees cultural performances and festivals through the year, making it livelier.

#3 Kolkata's New Market: A shopper's delight New Market in Kolkata is one of the city's oldest shopping destinations. Established in 1874, it has over 2,000 stalls selling everything from textiles and leather goods to spices and sweets. The market is especially popular for its collection of saris and traditional Bengali handicrafts. Bargaining is a way of life here letting shoppers get great deals on their purchases.

#4 Mumbai's Colaba Causeway: Eclectic finds await Colaba Causeway in Mumbai has the most eclectic mix of products, be it fashion accessories or home decor items. This busy street market draws both locals and tourists with its lively vibe and varied offerings. You can find trendy clothes as well as antique collectibles at reasonable prices here while relishing street food delicacies available on the way.