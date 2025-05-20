Explore lesser-known ancient roads worldwide
What's the story
Ancient roads give a peek into the past, showing the paths once traversed by traders, pilgrims, and explorers.
Often outshined by their more famous siblings, these paths make for unique journeys for those wanting to venture into history's hidden corridors.
From Europe to Asia and beyond, these lesser-known roads beckon you to take a trip back in time and witness the world through a different lens.
Balkan pathway
The Via Egnatia: A Balkan journey
The Via Egnatia was an ancient Roman road linking Adriatic Sea with Byzantium. It spanned across modern-day Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, and Turkey. This route was important for trading and military movements.
Today, explorers can find remnants of this road. They also get to experience stunning landscapes and historical sites along the way.
The journey provides a glimpse into Roman engineering. It also showcases the cultural exchanges that took place along this vital corridor.
Southern Passage
The Silk Road's southern route: Hidden gems
While most of us would know about the primary Silk Road routes through Central Asia, its southern path is relatively unexplored, but just as interesting.
This route passes through parts of Iran and India before arriving at China.
On this path, you will find ancient cities that were once thriving centers of trade and culture.
You can explore archaeological sites that tell tales of merchants who traded silk, spices, etc., over long distances.
Andean Trails
The Inca Road System: Andean adventures
The Inca Empire had built an extensive road network across thousands of kilometers in South America.
While tourists know of Machu Picchu, other parts of these roads still remain unexplored by visitors today.
The trails snake through diverse terrains, from coastal deserts to high mountain passes.
They offer breathtaking views at every turn, as well as opportunities for adventure seekers to hike lesser-known paths steeped in history.
Amber pathway
The Amber Road: Europe's trade route
The Amber Road, an ancient trade route, carried amber from Northern Europe to Italy.
It traversed through Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, and terminated at the Adriatic coast.
Less popular but equally historic, it enabled cross-region cultural exchanges for centuries.
It is still a perfect destination for anyone interested in exploring the rich tapestry of human interaction through time.