History buffs, you must explore these rock engravings in Namibia

Twyfelfontein is one of Africa's most important archaeological sites, famous for its high density of rock engravings.

Situated in the Kunene Region, this UNESCO World Heritage Site has over 2,500 engravings.

The artworks mainly depict elephants, rhinos, and other wildlife that roamed the area centuries ago.

Visitors can take guided tours to learn about the significance of each engraving and how they were made.