Konark Sun Temple: Explore Odisha's remarkable architectural heritage
What's the story
Located on Odisha's eastern coast, the Konark Sun Temple is a 13th-century monument dedicated to Surya, the Hindu Sun God. Built by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty, the temple is globally famous for its colossal stone chariot and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its intricate sculptures and distinctive architecture make it one of India's most remarkable historic landmarks.
Architecture, sculptures
Konark's carved stone wheels and chariot horses
The temple's design features 24 intricately carved stone wheels and seven stone horses, representing Surya's celestial chariot.
The wheels also function as sundials, with their spokes helping indicate time.
Elaborate sculptures across the monument depict deities, musicians, dancers, mythical figures, and scenes from everyday life, showcasing the craftsmanship of Kalinga architecture.
Visitor information
Plan a visit to the Konark Sun Temple
The temple is open daily from 6:00am to 8:00pm, with entry tickets required. Its Light & Sound show runs from 7:30-8:20pm during March-November or 6:30-7:20pm during December-February.
Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport is the nearest airport, around 65km away, while Puri and Bhubaneswar are the nearest major railway stations.
Visitors can also explore Chandrabhaga Beach, 3km from the temple, and the nearby Ramachandi Beach.
Tourism boost
Taking India's heritage to more travelers
Beyond its popular tourist destinations, India is home to countless hidden heritage gems.
InMobi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism to promote such treasures via AI-powered experiences on its Glance smart lock-screen platform.
The collaboration aims to showcase both popular and lesser-known destinations and highlight the country's cultural heritage through curated digital content under the "Incredible India" banner.