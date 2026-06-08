Escape the city buzz with these riverside paths

Unwind with these peaceful river walks in Osaka

By Simran Jeet 02:32 pm Jun 08, 202602:32 pm

What's the story

While Osaka is famous for its vibrant city life, it also has some hidden gems in the form of serene river walks. These peaceful trails give you a break from the busy streets and let you enjoy the beauty of nature in the heart of the city. Perfect for a leisurely stroll or a quiet moment, these spots are ideal for those looking for some calm amidst the hustle.