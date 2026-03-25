Things to see and do in French Riviera 

The French Riviera is famous for its glamorous lifestyle and stunning coastlines, but it also has some hidden gems that are worth exploring. These lesser-known towns offer a unique glimpse into the region's culture and history, away from the usual touristy spots. From picturesque streets to local markets, these towns give an authentic experience of the Riviera. Here are some of these hidden gems that promise an enriching journey through this beautiful part of France .

Antibes Discovering Antibes' charm Antibes is a perfect blend of history and modernity. The town is famous for its well-preserved old town, which has narrow cobblestone streets and colorful markets. You can visit the Picasso Museum, which is located in an ancient fortress overlooking the sea. The beaches of Antibes are less crowded than those of its neighbors, making it an ideal spot for sunbathing or swimming.

Vence Exploring Vence's artistic heritage Vence has long been a favorite of artists because of its stunning landscapes and vibrant light. The town has a medieval old town with winding alleys and charming squares. You can check out the Chapelle du Rosaire, which features stunning stained glass windows by Henri Matisse. Vence also hosts several art galleries showcasing local talent.

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Grasse Unveiling Grasse's fragrant secrets Grasse is the perfume capital of the world, famous for its perfume factories and fragrant fields. You can take guided tours to learn about traditional perfume-making techniques and create your own fragrance at workshops. The town's historic center has beautiful architecture and offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

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Mougins Experiencing Mougins' culinary delights Mougins is famous for its culinary scene, having hosted several renowned chefs over the years. The town has several restaurants serving delicious Mediterranean cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. You can also visit the Mougins Museum of Classical Art, which features an eclectic collection from ancient artifacts to modern masterpieces.