Want a less crowded France trip? Try these places

Alsace is dotted with quaint villages that look straight out of a storybook.

With half-timbered houses and cobblestone streets, these villages give you a glimpse of traditional French life.

Riquewihr and Eguisheim are two such villages that are famous for their beauty and calm.

You can stroll through vineyards or visit local markets, immersing yourself in the region's culture without the touristy hustle.