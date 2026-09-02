Want a less crowded France trip? Try these places
What's the story
France is famous for its rich culture and history, drawing millions of tourists every year. However, some of its attractions are often considered overrated owing to the crowds and high prices. Instead of the usual, here are some lesser-known gems that promise an equally enriching experience without the fuss. These alternatives will let you explore France's beauty and charm more authentically.
#1
Explore the charm of Alsace villages
Alsace is dotted with quaint villages that look straight out of a storybook.
With half-timbered houses and cobblestone streets, these villages give you a glimpse of traditional French life.
Riquewihr and Eguisheim are two such villages that are famous for their beauty and calm.
You can stroll through vineyards or visit local markets, immersing yourself in the region's culture without the touristy hustle.
#2
Discover the beauty of Auvergne
Auvergne's volcanic landscapes are a stark contrast to the crowded spots in France.
This region has breathtaking natural beauty, with rolling hills and serene lakes.
Hiking enthusiasts will love exploring the Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne, where you can witness unique geological formations and diverse wildlife.
It's an ideal destination for those looking for peace amid nature's splendor.
#3
Visit the lesser-known Palais des Papes in Avignon
Many visit the Louvre or Palace of Versailles, but Avignon's Palais des Papes is equally impressive and less crowded.
This Gothic palace was once the residence of popes in the 14th century and is now a UNESCO World Heritage site.
You can explore its grand halls and courtyards while learning about its historical significance, without dealing with long lines or large crowds.
#4
Experience Brittany's coastal beauty
Brittany's rugged coastline is dotted with dramatic cliffs and pristine beaches, making it a perfect escape from the crowded tourist spots in southern France.
The region's coastal towns, such as Saint-Malo, offer a mix of history and stunning sea views.
You can go hiking along scenic trails or relax on sandy shores while enjoying fresh seafood from local eateries.
#5
Enjoy art at Musee des Beaux-Arts de Nantes
While Paris has its fair share of art lovers, Musee des Beaux-Arts de Nantes offers an equally enriching experience without the crowds of larger museums.
The museum houses an impressive collection of paintings from different eras, including works by Monet, Degas, and Picasso.
Visitors can explore exhibitions at their own pace, enjoying the quietude and the beauty of the art.