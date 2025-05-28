Urban hikes in mega cities: Top spots for nature walks
What's the story
Urban hikes are a refreshing way to explore the bustling landscapes of mega cities. They give you a chance to experience nature without stepping outside the city limits.
From scenic trails to hidden paths, urban hiking can be both invigorating and enlightening.
Here's taking a look at some unique urban hikes across global mega cities, their distinct features, and what makes them worth exploring.
New York City
Central Park's hidden trails
While Central Park is all about open fields and iconic landmarks, it's also home to hidden trails that many visitors miss out on.
These trails meander through wooded areas, giving you a peaceful respite from the city's hustle and bustle.
The Ramble is one such trail, offering a maze-like experience with its winding paths and dense foliage.
Hong Kong
Dragon's Back Trail adventure
The Dragon's Back Trail is famous for picturesque views of Hong Kong Island and the South China Sea.
This moderately challenging hike with its undulating terrain, rewards trekkers with stunning panoramic views at every turn.
It's a great way to explore the natural beauty of Hong Kong while still being close to the urban amenities.
Cape Town
Table Mountain's urban edge
Table Mountain is not just an iconic backdrop to Cape Town, it's also home to some amazing hiking routes for different skill levels.
The Platteklip Gorge route is favored by those looking for a direct ascent.
You can enjoy breathtaking views of the city below as you climb higher.
Los Angeles
Griffith Park exploration
Griffith Park in Los Angeles also offers plenty of trails that highlight the various landscapes within city limits.
Notably, the Mount Hollywood Trail is a favorite for its sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles and beyond.
It's the perfect place for anyone looking to combine a workout with some sightseeing.
Singapore
Bukit Timah Nature Reserve trekking
Among Singapore's few remaining rainforests in the concrete jungle, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve takes the cake.
The reserve offers a number of clearly marked trails for all fitness levels, where you can head into the lap of lush greenery, and even spot local wildlife on the way.