A beginner's guide to Warli art

Originating from Maharashtra , India, Warli art is a tribal painting style that employs simple geometric shapes to represent daily life and nature. It is a cultural heritage as well as an easily approachable art form for those interested in traditional Indian art. Here's a guide to help you create Warli art without much hassle.

#1 Understanding basic shapes in Warli art Warli paintings mainly comprise circles, triangles and lines to create exquisite designs. The circle depicts the sun and moon while triangles represent mountains and trees. The lines are connected to the aforementioned elements to form human figures and animals performing a variety of activities. By getting a hang of these basic shapes, you can start creating your own Warli-inspired piece of art.

#2 Materials needed for Warli painting Creating a Warli painting isn't as difficult as it sounds. It only needs a few things. Traditionally, the artists used to make rice paste and apply it on mud walls as their canvas. Today, you can use white paint or chalk on brown paper or fabric to achieve the same effect. From brushes to sticks, you can use anything to draw the fine lines.

#3 Themes commonly depicted in Warli art Warli paintings also frequently feature themes associated with nature and day-to-day activities like farming, dancing, hunting, and festivals. These themes capture the deep bond the tribal community shares with their surroundings. By opting for similar themes for your artwork, you can stay true to the original while letting your creativity flow.