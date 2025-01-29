What's the story

African elephant-grass pollen is the new superfood on the block, thanks to its nutrient-packed profile.

Harvested across Africa's savannas, this plant's pollen not only nourishes diverse species but also holds significant health benefits for humans.

Amid rising interest in natural, sustainable food sources, elephant-grass pollen stands out for its nutrient density and potential as a complete vegetarian protein, garnering it well-deserved attention.