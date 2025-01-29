Fruits are packed with antioxidants, which are powerful compounds that combat harmful free radicals in the body.

Free radicals are unstable molecules that cause cell damage, including in the brain.

Antioxidants in fruits like berries, oranges, and kiwis neutralize these harmful molecules, shielding the brain from oxidative stress.

This lowers the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.