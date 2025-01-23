Infuse your afternoon tea with refreshing lemon myrtle
What's the story
Lemon myrtle oil, extracted from the leaves of the lemon myrtle tree indigenous to Australia, is highly regarded for its vibrant, citrus aroma and a multitude of health benefits.
Adding a few drops of this essential oil to your afternoon tea can elevate it from a mundane routine to a revitalizing sensory experience.
Read on to discover how to infuse your tea time with the essence of lemon myrtle!
Flavor enhancement
Elevate your tea's flavor profile
Just two to three drops of lemon myrtle oil in your tea can take the flavor to a whole new level.
The strong citrus notes of the oil complement both black and green teas, creating a taste sensation that's both invigorating and calming.
Make sure the oil is food grade before adding it to your drink.
Immunity boost
Boost immune health naturally
Lemon myrtle, with its antimicrobial superpowers, makes a delicious addition to your afternoon tea and a secret weapon for boosting your immune health.
Studies show that enjoying a beverage infused with lemon myrtle helps your body fight off common pathogens, preventing colds and flu before they start.
It strengthens the body's natural immune response, making it a perfect companion during cold and flu season.
Mood enhancement
Enhance your mood and focus
The scent of lemon myrtle is scientifically proven to have a positive impact on your mood and mind.
By adding a few drops of lemon myrtle oil to your afternoon tea, you can experience improved focus and a significant decrease in symptoms of stress.
It's the perfect natural solution for anyone who wants to stay sharp and feel great all day long.
Digestive aid
Promote digestive wellness
Lemon myrtle not only adds a refreshing twist to your tea but also supports healthy digestion.
Its antispasmodic properties help calm upset stomachs, reduce bloating, and promote overall digestive wellness.
A few drops in your post-meal tea can alleviate discomfort while providing a flavorful experience.
This natural remedy promotes overall digestive health, making it a valuable addition to your wellness routine.
Ambiance creation
Create a relaxing atmosphere
In addition to its internal benefits, the aroma of lemon myrtle can transform your environment into a tranquil oasis, perfect for unwinding during your afternoon break.
By diffusing lemon myrtle essential oil in the room where you enjoy your tea, you can amplify the relaxation effect of your break time, turning it into a truly holistic wellness experience.