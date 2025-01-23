What's the story

Lemon myrtle oil, extracted from the leaves of the lemon myrtle tree indigenous to Australia, is highly regarded for its vibrant, citrus aroma and a multitude of health benefits.

Adding a few drops of this essential oil to your afternoon tea can elevate it from a mundane routine to a revitalizing sensory experience.

Read on to discover how to infuse your tea time with the essence of lemon myrtle!