Exploring African sun printing techniques

By Simran Jeet 09:55 am Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Sun printing (or cyanotype) is a magical process where you use the power of sunlight to create beautiful pictures. This art form has taken a special root in Africa, where the abundance of sun and the use of local materials results in breathtaking prints. You basically arrange objects on a special sun-sensitive surface and let the sunlight do its magic. You're left with gorgeous silhouettes or shapes!

The history and origin of sun printing

Sun printing, a 19th-century technique, was brought to Africa by artists who used indigenous flora and objects to create unique prints. In African nations, this technique evolved into a powerful means of capturing the essence of the environment and culture. It's not just art; it's a medium for storytelling, a mirror reflecting the continent's vibrant biodiversity and traditions.

Materials used in African sun printing

The basic ingredients for sun printing are simple: light-sensitive paper or fabric, transparent objects or negatives, and plenty of sunshine. In Africa, artists are using native plants, delicate lace fabrics, and everyday objects as muses. This careful choice of materials gives each piece a unique cultural heartbeat, making it undeniably African in its identity.

The process of creating a sun print

An artist creates a sun print by placing the selected object on the light-sensitive surface and exposing it to direct sunlight. Exposure times range from five minutes to several hours, depending on the desired effect and the intensity of sunlight. After exposure, you rinse the material with water, and voila, you see a white image against a deep blue background - a hallmark of traditional cyanotype prints.

Tips for successful sun printing in Africa

For the best sun printing results: Aim for early morning or late afternoon exposure to prevent harsh sunlight and maintain detail in your prints. Experiment with different materials like finely patterned leaves or sheer fabrics to create interesting textures. Be patient; it may take several tries to get the perfect exposure. Embrace imperfections. They add charm and a sense of authenticity to your artwork.