Top vegan-friendly restaurants in Delhi you can't miss

Delhi , the bustling capital city, has a lot to offer to vegan travelers. From traditional Indian cuisine to international flavors, the city has many options for plant-based eaters. As the vegan culture continues to grow, so does the number of places offering delicious plant-based meals. Here are some of the best vegan-friendly spots in Delhi that promise an unforgettable culinary experience.

#1 Savor plant-based delights at Saravana Bhavan Saravana Bhavan is a popular vegetarian chain famous for its authentic South Indian cuisine. The Delhi outlet has an extensive menu with dosas, idlis, and vadas, all made without dairy products. The restaurant's commitment to quality and taste makes it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Their filter coffee is a must-try for anyone visiting.

#2 Indulge in vegan treats at The Nutcracker The Nutcracker is famous for its cozy ambiance and delicious breakfast options. It has a variety of vegan-friendly dishes like avocado toast and almond milk lattes. The cafe also serves fresh juices and smoothies, making it an ideal spot for those looking for a healthy start to their day. Their attention to detail in every dish makes them stand out.

#3 Experience organic dining at Greenr Cafe Greenr Cafe is all about organic ingredients and sustainability. Their menu has several vegan options, including Buddha bowls and quinoa salads, prepared with fresh produce from local farms. The cafe's eco-friendly approach attracts health-conscious diners who appreciate clean eating habits without compromising on taste or variety.