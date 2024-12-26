Summarize Simplifying... In short Start your day in Kerala with a nutritious breakfast of puttu and kadala curry, a local favorite.

What's the story Kerala, with its verdant landscapes and coastal allure, holds a gastronomic treasure that beckons food lovers from far and wide. The street food scene in Kerala is a vibrant symphony of flavors, spices, and textures, reflecting the state's rich cultural tapestry and historical legacy. Be it savory treats or sweet indulgences, each delicacy narrates a tale of tradition and culinary artistry.

Breakfast delight

Savor the iconic puttu and kadala curry

Start your day in Kerala with a hearty serving of puttu and kadala Curry, a beloved breakfast staple for locals. Puttu, a steamed rice cake layered with coconut, is served alongside a spicy chickpea kadala curry. This healthy combination is both delicious and filling, providing the perfect energy boost for your morning. At just ₹50, you can enjoy this satisfying meal at any street-side stall.

Sweet escape

Cool down with palada payasam

If you're in Kerala and you haven't tried palada payasam, have you even Kerala-ed? This sweet rice kheer made with milk, sugar, and rice ada is a must-try. It's creamy, flavored with cardamom, and topped with cashews and raisins for a bit of crunch. People love it during festival seasons, but you can get it anytime from street vendors. And the best part? It's only ₹40 for a serving!

Snack time

Experience the unique taste of banana fritters

Banana fritters aka pazham pori: Kerala's street food you shouldn't miss! Ripe bananas are sliced lengthwise, coated in a sweetened wheat flour batter, and then deep-fried until they turn a beautiful golden brown. The resulting fritters provide the perfect balance of the banana's natural sweetness and the crispy batter, creating an irresistible snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. And, at ₹20/piece, it is a steal!

Local flavors

Discover Thattukada specialties

Thattukadas, or Kerala's street food stalls, come alive after dark, lighting up the streets with delicious aromas and the promise of authentic local flavors. From mouthwatering spicy fried fritters to comfort food staples like kappa (tapioca), there's something for everyone. And with each thattukada offering unique specialty dishes influenced by local tastes and seasonal ingredients, every trip is a culinary adventure waiting to happen.