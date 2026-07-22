Molde: Norway's beautiful City of Roses
What's the story
Known for its stunning views and rich cultural heritage, Molde is a picturesque coastal town in Norway. Famous for its City of Roses title, Molde has a lot to offer to those who want to explore its unique blend of nature and history. From breathtaking fjord views to vibrant local festivals, this town has it all. Here is what makes Molde so special.
#1
Discovering Molde's rose gardens
Molde is famously known as the City of Roses because of its beautiful rose gardens.
The town has over 1,000 varieties of roses, which bloom beautifully in the summer months.
The gardens make for a beautiful sight and are a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
A walk through these gardens gives you a glimpse of the town's dedication toward preserving nature's beauty.
#2
Exploring Romsdalsmuseum
For history buffs, Romsdalsmuseum is a must-visit.
This open-air museum showcases traditional Norwegian architecture and artifacts from different eras.
Visitors can explore old wooden houses and learn about the region's cultural history through various exhibitions.
The museum provides an insightful look into how people lived in this part of Norway centuries ago.
#3
Enjoying panoramic views at Varden Viewpoint
Varden Viewpoint is famous for its stunning panoramic views of Molde and surrounding fjords.
Situated on a hilltop, it requires a short hike, but rewards visitors with breathtaking vistas of mountains and water bodies below.
It is an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts or anyone looking to soak in some natural beauty.
#4
Participating in Molde Jazz Festival
Every July, Molde Jazz Festival brings together musicians from across the globe for an unforgettable musical experience.
This festival has been around since 1961 and has grown to be one of Europe's most famous jazz festivals.
It features performances by both established artists and upcoming talent from different genres, making it a must-attend event for music lovers visiting this coastal town.