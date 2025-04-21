For rock climbers: Here are the best spots to explore
What's the story
Located in Uganda, the Rwenzori Mountains provide an experience unlike any other for rock climbing lovers.
With their tough terrains and mesmerizing scenery, the mountains allow climbers to put their skills to the test with a view.
The region's rich ecosystem is another pull factor, making it a popular spot among thrill-seekers.
Here's a look at some of the best rock climbing spots in Rwenzori range and what climbers can expect.
Peak climb
Margherita Peak challenges
Margherita Peak is among the most sought-after climbs in the Rwenzori Mountains. Towering at 5,109 meters, it is a daunting challenge even for experienced climbers.
The climb entails traversing through glaciers and rocky terrains that demand technical know-how and stamina.
Climbers must be ready for unpredictable weather conditions and have the right equipment to conquer this peak without any hassle.
Weismann's climb
Weismann's Peak adventure
While Margherita is more strenuous, Weismann's Peak presents a slightly easier climb but nonetheless an equally grueling one.
At a towering 4,620 meters, climbers are rewarded with the sight of valleys and peaks in all directions.
The journey consists of steep climbs that require the climber to be fit and aware.
Perfect for those who want to experience high-altitude climbing without technicality.
Baker Ascent
Baker's Summit exploration
Standing at 4,844 meters, Mount Baker is another iconic feature of the Rwenzori Range.
The climb includes navigating through rocky ridges and icy patches that challenge skill and stamina.
Climbers are rewarded with spectacular vistas when they reach the summit, making the effort worth it despite the challenges.
Portal trekking
Portal Peaks trekking tips
The Portal Peaks provide several routes for different expertise in rock climbing.
The peaks are famous for their rugged beauty and diverse flora along the trails.
Climbers should be mindful of possible altitude sickness since the elevation gain while climbing here is rapid.
Acclimatization is important before you try any serious climbs on these peaks.