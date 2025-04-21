What's the story

Located in Uganda, the Rwenzori Mountains provide an experience unlike any other for rock climbing lovers.

With their tough terrains and mesmerizing scenery, the mountains allow climbers to put their skills to the test with a view.

The region's rich ecosystem is another pull factor, making it a popular spot among thrill-seekers.

Here's a look at some of the best rock climbing spots in Rwenzori range and what climbers can expect.