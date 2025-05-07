What's the story

Tabata, a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout is just perfect for busy schedules.

The workout, developed by Dr. Izumi Tabata, involves short bursts of intense exercise with brief rest periods.

Each session lasts for a mere four minutes, making it an efficient way to improve fitness levels without much time.

Here's all about Tabata workouts and how you can incorporate them into your daily routine.