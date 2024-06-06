Next Article

Impress your guests with this Thai green curry lentils recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:21 am Jun 06, 202410:21 am

What's the story Thai green curry lentils combine the aromatic essence of traditional Thai cuisine with the hearty, nutritious profile of lentils. Originating from Thailand, this dish is a testament to the versatility of Thai green curry, adapted for vegetarians and vegans alike. It's a flavorful journey that respects cultural authenticity while embracing dietary inclusiveness. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary journey, gather one cup dried green lentils, two tablespoons vegetarian Thai green curry paste, one 400ml can coconut milk, one tablespoon vegetable oil, one large finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one sliced red bell pepper, half a cup vegetable broth, and salt to taste. Garnish with fresh cilantro and lime wedges.

Step 1

Preparing the lentils

Begin by rinsing the green lentils under cold water until clear. In a medium-sized pot, bring three cups of water to a boil. Add the lentils, simmering for about 20 minutes or until they are tender yet still hold their shape. Afterward, drain any excess water and set them aside for the next steps of the recipe.

Step 2

Crafting the curry base

In a large skillet or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Then add the chopped onion and minced garlic, sauteing them for about three minutes until they start to soften and emit a pleasant fragrance. Next, stir in the Thai green curry paste, cooking it for an additional minute to thoroughly release its rich and aromatic flavors into the mix.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Add sliced red bell pepper strips to the skillet with the onion and curry paste mixture. Saute for two minutes. Then, pour in the coconut milk and vegetable broth, stirring well. Bring this mixture to a gentle simmer. Carefully fold in the cooked lentils, ensuring they're well coated with the curry sauce yet remain firm, not mushy.

Step 4

Final touches

Simmer the mixture on low heat for about five minutes, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully. During this final stage, season with salt to your taste preference. Serve the dish hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves. Include lime wedges on the side for an added zest, enhancing both presentation and flavor. This step ensures a harmonious blend of tastes and aromas in every bite.