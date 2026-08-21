Give your face a quick reset with these simple exercises
What's the story
Facial release exercises are a natural way to relieve tension and promote relaxation. These exercises target the muscles of the face, helping to reduce stress and improve circulation. By incorporating simple movements into your daily routine, you can achieve a sense of calmness and well-being. Here are five effective facial release exercises that can be easily performed at home or work, providing a quick escape from daily stressors.
Smooth forehead
Forehead smoothers
Forehead smoothers target tension lines on the forehead.
Start by placing your fingertips at the center of your forehead.
Gently glide your fingers outward towards the temples, applying light pressure.
Repeat this motion five times to relax the muscles and reduce tension lines.
Relax jaw
Jaw release technique
The jaw release technique is perfect for relieving jaw tension.
Start by opening your mouth wide as if yawning.
Then, slowly move your jaw from side to side while keeping it open.
Repeat this exercise five times to ease stiffness in the jaw area.
Lift cheeks
Cheekbone lift exercise
The cheekbone lift exercise helps in toning the cheeks and relieving tension.
Place both hands on your cheeks, with fingers pointing toward the ears.
Smile as widely as possible without showing teeth, while gently pulling down on the skin around your cheeks.
Hold for five seconds before relaxing.
Relax eyes
Eye area relaxer
This exercise focuses on relaxing eye muscles that often get strained due to screen time or stress.
Close your eyes gently, and place your ring fingers at the outer corners of each eye.
Apply slight pressure while moving fingers upward toward eyebrows, then release slowly.
Repeat three times.
Stretch neck
Neck stretch release
Neck stretches help relieve upper body tension, which can affect facial muscles too.
Sit comfortably with an upright spine, and tilt your head slightly forward and to one side until you feel a stretch along the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for 10 seconds before switching sides. Repeat twice per side daily.