How to make crispy fafda at home
What's the story
Fafda, a popular street breakfast from Gujarat, is a delicious combination of crispy gram flour strips and spicy chutney. A staple in many Gujarati households, it is loved for its crunch and unique taste. Often enjoyed with jalebi or papaya salad, fafda makes for a delightful start to the day. Its preparation involves simple ingredients, but requires skill to get the perfect texture.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for perfect fafda
To prepare fafda, you need gram flour (besan), turmeric powder, carom seeds (ajwain), and oil for frying.
The dough is prepared by mixing besan with water and spices to get a smooth consistency.
The secret to crispy fafda lies in the right proportion of ajwain and turmeric powder.
These ingredients not only enhance flavor but also help in digestion.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by mixing gram flour, turmeric powder, and ajwain in a bowl. Gradually add water to make a thick batter.
Divide the batter into small portions and roll them into thin strips.
Heat oil in a pan, and fry these strips until golden brown.
Make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the batter to avoid sogginess.
Serving
Serving suggestions for best experience
Fafda is best served hot with green chutney or sweet chutney for added flavor contrast.
It can also be paired with jalebi for those who prefer a sweet-savory combination.
Some people like adding papaya salad on the side, as it adds freshness and balances out the richness of the fried fafda.
Tips
Tips for making crispy fafda at home
To make sure your fafda is always crispy, make sure you use fresh gram flour and do not add too much water while preparing the dough.
Fry the strips on medium heat so that they cook evenly from the inside and outside.
Store any leftover fafda in an airtight container so that it stays crunchy when you eat it later.