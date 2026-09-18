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Fafda: The crispy Gujarati breakfast worth trying
Making fafda requires skill and precision

Fafda: The crispy Gujarati breakfast worth trying

By Vinita Jain
Sep 18, 2026
01:44 pm
What's the story

Fafda, a popular street breakfast from Gujarat, is a must-try for its unique taste and texture. This crispy snack is made from gram flour and served with spicy chutneys or fried green chilies. Loved by many, fafda is an integral part of Gujarati cuisine and culture. It is often eaten during festivals or special occasions, making it a beloved dish across India.

Preparation

The art of making fafda

Making fafda requires skill and precision.

The main ingredient is gram flour, which is mixed with turmeric, carom seeds, and oil to make a dough.

The dough is rolled into thin strips and deep-fried until golden brown.

The process requires careful handling to ensure the fafda remains crisp and does not break.

Pairing

Accompaniments that enhance flavor

Fafda is usually paired with a variety of accompaniments that enhance its flavor profile.

One of the most common pairings is with spicy green chili or sweet-sour chutney.

These accompaniments provide a perfect balance to the savory taste of the fafda.

Some people also enjoy having fafda with papaya salad or jalebi for an added sweetness.

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Tradition

Cultural significance in Gujarat

In Gujarat, having fafda on certain days has cultural significance.

It is particularly relished on Dussehra and Navratri festivals as part of traditional meals.

This custom highlights the importance of fafda in Gujarati culture and its role in festive celebrations.

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Locations

Where to find authentic fafda

For authentic fafda experiences, head to local street vendors or specialized breakfast joints in Gujarat's cities, like Ahmedabad or Vadodara.

These places serve freshly made fafdas with traditional accompaniments, giving you an authentic taste of this beloved dish.

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