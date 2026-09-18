Fafda: The crispy Gujarati breakfast worth trying
What's the story
Fafda, a popular street breakfast from Gujarat, is a must-try for its unique taste and texture. This crispy snack is made from gram flour and served with spicy chutneys or fried green chilies. Loved by many, fafda is an integral part of Gujarati cuisine and culture. It is often eaten during festivals or special occasions, making it a beloved dish across India.
Preparation
The art of making fafda
Making fafda requires skill and precision.
The main ingredient is gram flour, which is mixed with turmeric, carom seeds, and oil to make a dough.
The dough is rolled into thin strips and deep-fried until golden brown.
The process requires careful handling to ensure the fafda remains crisp and does not break.
Pairing
Accompaniments that enhance flavor
Fafda is usually paired with a variety of accompaniments that enhance its flavor profile.
One of the most common pairings is with spicy green chili or sweet-sour chutney.
These accompaniments provide a perfect balance to the savory taste of the fafda.
Some people also enjoy having fafda with papaya salad or jalebi for an added sweetness.
Tradition
Cultural significance in Gujarat
In Gujarat, having fafda on certain days has cultural significance.
It is particularly relished on Dussehra and Navratri festivals as part of traditional meals.
This custom highlights the importance of fafda in Gujarati culture and its role in festive celebrations.
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