5 delicious fermented Indian breakfasts you must try
What's the story
Fermented batters are a staple in many street breakfasts around the world. These batters, which are prepared from grains and legumes, are left to ferment for a few hours or overnight. The process not only enhances the taste but also improves the nutritional value. From crispy dosa in India to fluffy idli, these fermented delights are loved for their unique textures and flavors.
Dish 1
Dosa: A South Indian favorite
Dosa is a thin, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter.
A staple of South Indian cuisine, dosa is usually served with coconut chutney and sambar.
The fermentation process gives dosa its characteristic tangy flavor, while making it easier to digest.
Street vendors whip up dosas fresh on hot griddles, serving them hot and crisp.
Dish 2
Idli: Steamed goodness
Idli is another popular breakfast item prepared from fermented rice and urad dal batter.
These soft, steamed cakes are usually served with chutneys or sambar.
The fermentation makes idlis fluffy and light, while also enhancing their nutritional profile with probiotics.
You can find idlis at almost every street food stall in South India.
Dish 3
Appam: A Kerala specialty
Appam is a Kerala specialty made from fermented rice batter mixed with coconut milk.
Cooked in round-bottomed pans, appams have soft centers with lacy edges.
They are usually paired with vegetable stews or sweetened coconut milk for breakfast.
The fermentation gives appams their unique texture, making them a must-try for any street food lover.
Dish 4
Uttapam: Savory pancake delight
Uttapam is a thick, savory pancake made from fermented dosa batter, topped with onions, tomatoes, or chilies.
Unlike dosas, uttapams are thicker and softer in the center. They are cooked slowly on low heat, allowing toppings to meld into the batter.
This makes for a wholesome meal, perfect for those who love hearty breakfasts on the go.