You must add these fermented foods to your diet
What's the story
Monsoon brings with it a host of changes, including the need to adapt our diets to stay healthy. Fermented foods can be a great addition to your monsoon meals, as they are rich in probiotics and can help boost your immune system. These foods not only improve digestion but also provide essential nutrients that keep you energized during the rainy season. Here are five fermented foods to consider adding to your diet this monsoon.
Soy benefits
Fermented soy products for immunity
Fermented soy products, such as tempeh and miso, are packed with protein and probiotics. These help in strengthening the immune system by promoting a healthy gut flora.
Tempeh is a versatile ingredient that can be added to various dishes, while miso soup is a comforting choice during the cooler monsoon days.
Both these foods are easy to digest and provide essential amino acids.
Dairy delight
Yogurt: A probiotic powerhouse
Yogurt is a classic fermented food known for its probiotic content. It helps maintain gut health by balancing the bacteria in the digestive tract.
During monsoon, yogurt can be consumed as a snack or added to smoothies for an extra nutritional boost.
Its calcium content supports bone health, and its cooling effect can be soothing during humid weather.
Cabbage crunch
Sauerkraut: A vitamin C booster
Sauerkraut is made from fermented cabbage and is loaded with vitamin C and other antioxidants.
This tangy dish not only adds flavor to meals but also helps strengthen immunity during monsoon illnesses like colds or flu.
The fermentation process makes it easier for the body to absorb nutrients from cabbage, making it an excellent addition to your diet.
Korean classic
Kimchi: Spicy probiotic mix
Kimchi, a traditional Korean dish of fermented vegetables, is known for its spicy kick and probiotic benefits.
Made with ingredients like napa cabbage and radishes, kimchi is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as beneficial bacteria that promote gut health.
It can be served as a side dish, or incorporated into main courses for added flavor and nutrition.
Drinkable health
Kefir: A liquid probiotic source
Kefir, a fermented milk drink, is similar to yogurt but with a wider variety of beneficial bacteria and yeast.
This makes it an excellent source of probiotics. It helps with digestion and strengthens immunity.
You can drink kefir plain or add it to smoothies for a refreshing beverage option during monsoon months.
Its liquid form makes it easy to consume while still providing health benefits.