Festival hair flair: Vibrant and playful styles

By Anujj Trehaan 11:51 am Nov 05, 202411:51 am

What's the story Festivals are all about letting loose and trying new things, and there's no better way to make a statement than with a bold and fun hairstyle! From rainbow braids to sparkle roots, festival hair is all about expressing yourself. This article dives into some of the coolest hairstyles to try at your next festival, guaranteeing you'll look as vibrant as the party around you.

Braiding techniques

Colorful braids for a bold statement

Braids are pretty much the ultimate festival hair. They're super versatile, and you can weave in extensions of bright neon or soft pastel colors to really make a statement. Box braids are a big hit - they protect your real hair and can last the whole festival season. Add some bling to a few braids with metallic threads or beads for a unique look.

Glitter application

Glitter roots for sparkling charm

Glitter roots have become a classic festival hair trend. To achieve this look, simply apply a small amount of hair gel to your roots. Then, using a brush or your fingers, pat on biodegradable glitter in colors that coordinate with your outfit. Not only does this technique add sparkle, but it also effectively conceals any signs of unwashed hair.

Bun styling

Space buns: Cute and convenient

Space buns provide a fun and functional festival hairstyle, ensuring hair stays out of your face while you're dancing. They're a canvas for creativity - experiment with temporary color sprays or even LED lights for a glowing nighttime look. And, you don't need Rapunzel locks to rock them - they're just as cute on short hair. Space buns for everyone!

Color choices

Temporary dyes for temporary vibes

If you want to switch things up temporarily without any commitment, temporary dyes are your best friend! These come in sprays, chalks, and wash-out gels, and they allow you to have fun with color without causing any damage to your hair. Choose bold pinks, blues, or purples for a standout look or go for pastel shades for a more subtle effect.

Accessory integration

Accessorize with floral crowns and headbands

No festival hairstyle is complete without the perfect accessories. Floral crowns add a touch of bohemian flair, taming flyaways and loose strands in a stylish way. Meanwhile, headbands double as both decorative pieces and practical sweat managers for those intense dancing sessions under the sun. Choose accessories that enhance your chosen hairstyle and match your outfit for a cohesive festival look.