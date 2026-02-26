Healthy snacking: 5 fiber-rich ideas to try

Fiber is an essential nutrient that promotes digestive health and helps maintain a healthy weight. Including fiber-rich snacks in your diet can help you meet your daily intake goals while keeping you energized throughout the day. These snacks are not only nutritious but also easy to prepare, making them perfect for busy lifestyles. Here are five fiber-rich snack ideas to help you stay energized and support your digestive health.

Tip 1 Oatmeal with fruits Oatmeal is a great source of soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels and keep blood sugar stable. Top your oatmeal with fruits like bananas or berries for an extra fiber boost. Bananas provide about three grams of fiber per medium-sized fruit, while berries offer around eight grams per cup. This combination makes for a filling snack that keeps you energized.

Tip 2 Chia seed pudding Chia seeds are packed with fiber, providing about 10 grams per ounce. When soaked in liquid, they form a gel-like consistency, perfect for puddings. Mix chia seeds with almond milk or yogurt and let them sit overnight in the refrigerator. Add toppings like nuts or dried fruits for added flavor and nutrition.

Tip 3 Popcorn seasoned with herbs Popcorn is a whole grain snack that offers approximately four grams of fiber per three-cup serving when air-popped without added fats or sugars. Season it with herbs like rosemary or thyme instead of butter or salt to enhance its taste without compromising on health benefits. This way, you get a low-calorie snack that keeps you full longer.

Tip 4 Hummus with vegetable sticks Hummus made from chickpeas is a great source of both protein and dietary fiber (roughly six grams per half-cup serving). Pair it with vegetable sticks such as carrots or celery for an extra crunch and nutrients. This combination gives you the best of both worlds—satisfaction and nutrition—while keeping your energy levels up.