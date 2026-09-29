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No-cook breakfast: Fig-almond overnight oats
Try this recipe

No-cook breakfast: Fig-almond overnight oats

By Simran Jeet
Sep 29, 2026
11:53 am
What's the story

Fig-almond overnight oats are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple recipe combines the natural sweetness of figs with the nutty flavor of almonds, creating a delicious morning meal. Packed with fiber and essential nutrients, these oats provide sustained energy throughout the morning. Perfect for busy mornings, this dish requires minimal preparation and can be enjoyed on the go.

Ingredients

Ingredients needed for the recipe

To make fig-almond overnight oats, you will need rolled oats, almond milk or water, dried figs, sliced almonds, honey or maple syrup (optional), and chia seeds (optional).

These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores.

The combination of oats and almond milk provides a creamy base, while figs add natural sweetness without added sugars.

Preparation

Preparation steps explained

Start by measuring half a cup of rolled oats and placing them in a bowl or jar.

Add one cup of almond milk or water to the oats. Chop two to three dried figs, and mix them into the mixture.

If you prefer some sweetness, add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup.

For an extra nutritional boost, add one tablespoon of chia seeds.

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Tips

Tips for enhancing flavor

To enhance the flavor further, consider adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.

These spices pair well with figs and almonds, adding warmth to your oats.

You can also top your overnight oats with fresh fruits like berries or bananas before serving for added variety.

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Storage

Storage advice for convenience

Once prepared, cover your bowl or jar tightly with a lid or plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight.

This allows the flavors to meld together while ensuring that the oats soften adequately by morning.

Stored properly in the refrigerator, these overnight oats remain fresh for up to three days without losing their texture or taste quality.

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