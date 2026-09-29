No-cook breakfast: Fig-almond overnight oats
What's the story
Fig-almond overnight oats are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple recipe combines the natural sweetness of figs with the nutty flavor of almonds, creating a delicious morning meal. Packed with fiber and essential nutrients, these oats provide sustained energy throughout the morning. Perfect for busy mornings, this dish requires minimal preparation and can be enjoyed on the go.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for the recipe
To make fig-almond overnight oats, you will need rolled oats, almond milk or water, dried figs, sliced almonds, honey or maple syrup (optional), and chia seeds (optional).
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores.
The combination of oats and almond milk provides a creamy base, while figs add natural sweetness without added sugars.
Preparation
Preparation steps explained
Start by measuring half a cup of rolled oats and placing them in a bowl or jar.
Add one cup of almond milk or water to the oats. Chop two to three dried figs, and mix them into the mixture.
If you prefer some sweetness, add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup.
For an extra nutritional boost, add one tablespoon of chia seeds.
Tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
To enhance the flavor further, consider adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
These spices pair well with figs and almonds, adding warmth to your oats.
You can also top your overnight oats with fresh fruits like berries or bananas before serving for added variety.
Storage
Storage advice for convenience
Once prepared, cover your bowl or jar tightly with a lid or plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight.
This allows the flavors to meld together while ensuring that the oats soften adequately by morning.
Stored properly in the refrigerator, these overnight oats remain fresh for up to three days without losing their texture or taste quality.