Meet kakanin, the Filipino snacks made with rice
What's the story
Filipino kakanin snacks are a delightful way to experience the country's rich culinary heritage. These traditional rice-based treats are often enjoyed during festivals, celebrations, or simply as everyday snacks. Made from simple ingredients like rice flour, coconut milk, and sugar, these snacks offer a unique taste that reflects the diverse culture of the Philippines. Exploring these treats can give you a deeper understanding of Filipino traditions and flavors.
Dish 1
Putu mayom: A sweet rice cake delight
Putu mayom is a popular Filipino snack made from glutinous rice flour mixed with coconut milk and sugar.
The mixture is shaped into small cakes and steamed until soft.
Often served with grated coconut on top, putu mayom has a sweet yet subtle flavor that makes it an ideal afternoon snack or dessert option.
Its simplicity and comforting texture make it a favorite among locals.
Dish 2
Bibingka: A festive treat
Bibingka is another beloved kakanin that is mostly prepared during Christmas in the Philippines.
This rice cake is prepared with rice flour, coconut milk, sugar, and baking powder.
It is baked in clay pots lined with banana leaves, which gives it a distinct flavor.
Bibingka can be topped with butter or cheese for an added flavor.
Its festive association makes it special for many Filipinos.
Dish 3
Puto: The versatile steamed cake
Puto is a versatile steamed cake that can be served as a snack or side dish.
Prepared with rice flour, sugar, and baking powder, these small cakes are steamed until fluffy.
Puto comes in different colors and flavors, including pandan or ube (purple yam).
It can be served plain or topped with cheese for added flavor.
Dish 4
Suman: Sticky rice wrapped in leaves
Suman is a sticky rice delicacy wrapped in banana leaves and steamed to perfection.
Prepared with glutinous rice mixed with coconut milk and sugar, suman has a chewy texture with hints of sweetness from the coconut milk used in its preparation.
It is usually served with latik (coconut curds) on top for added richness.
This makes suman an irresistible treat for anyone who loves traditional Filipino snacks.