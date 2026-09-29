How to style your hair with layered cuts
What's the story
Layered cuts are a timeless hairstyle choice for women, providing versatility and volume to different hair types. Whether you have straight, curly, or wavy hair, layered cuts can enhance your natural texture and add movement to your locks. Here are five layered cut ideas that suit various hair types, giving you the perfect look to flaunt on any occasion.
Straight elegance
Long layers for straight hair
Long layers work beautifully with straight hair, adding dimension without sacrificing length.
This cut is ideal for those who want to maintain their hair's natural shine and smoothness while adding subtle movement.
Long layers can be styled with a flat iron for a sleek look, or left to air dry for a more relaxed appearance.
Volume boost
Bob with layers for fine hair
A layered bob is the perfect choice for fine hair, as it gives an illusion of volume and thickness.
The layers add texture and body, making your fine strands look fuller.
This style is easy to maintain and can be enhanced with volumizing products or a round brush during blow-drying.
Curly definition
Curly layers for textured curls
If you have curly hair, layered cuts are a must to define your curls and reduce bulkiness.
By cutting in layers, you allow your curls to bounce naturally without weighing them down.
This way, you can flaunt the beauty of each curl while keeping them manageable.
Wavy movement
Shaggy layers for wavy hair
Shaggy layers are perfect for wavy hair, as they enhance its natural movement and texture.
This cut adds depth by mixing short and long strands, giving a carefree yet stylish look.
Shaggy layers are perfect for those who want an effortless style that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
Short chic
Pixie cut with layers
A pixie cut with layers gives short-haired women a chic option that is both modern and timeless.
The layered pixie cut adds dimension and interest to short styles, without making them look bulky or heavy.
It is perfect for those looking for low-maintenance, yet fashionable hairstyles that can be styled quickly in the morning.