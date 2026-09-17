These are the most peaceful towns in Finland
What's the story
Finland is famous for its serene landscapes and peaceful lifestyle, making it the perfect destination for those looking for a quiet getaway. The country's towns are known for their calmness, offering visitors a chance to unwind and enjoy nature. From pristine lakes to lush forests, these towns provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are some of Finland's most peaceful towns that promise tranquility and natural beauty.
Naantali
Explore the charm of Naantali
Naantali is famous for its beautiful archipelago and historical sites.
The town has a charming old town with wooden houses and cobblestone streets.
Tourists can take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront or visit the nearby Moomin World theme park.
The peaceful atmosphere and scenic views make Naantali an ideal place to relax.
Savonlinna
Discover the tranquility of Savonlinna
Savonlinna is famous for its medieval Olavinlinna Castle, which stands tall on an island in Lake Saimaa.
The town is surrounded by beautiful nature trails, and crystal-clear waters, perfect for kayaking or fishing.
The annual Savonlinna Opera Festival draws visitors from around the world, but the town remains peaceful most of the year.
Porvoo
Experience serenity in Porvoo
Porvoo is one of Finland's oldest towns, famous for its colorful wooden houses lining the riverside.
The town's old town is a maze of narrow streets where you can shop for handicrafts or enjoy a coffee at a riverside cafe.
Porvoo's calm vibe and beautiful surroundings make it a perfect retreat for history buffs and nature lovers alike.
Rovaniemi
Enjoy peace in Rovaniemi
Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, is famous for its Arctic adventures and Santa Claus Village.
But beyond these attractions lies a peaceful side to this town, where you can explore the Ounasvaara Hill for hiking or skiing, depending on the season.
The nearby Ranua Wildlife Park also offers an opportunity to see native animals in their natural habitat.
Lappeenranta
Unwind in Lappeenranta
Lappeenranta sits on the shores of Lake Saimaa, providing stunning views throughout the year.
You can take a boat trip in summer or ice-skate on frozen lakes in the winter months.
The Fortress area gives a glimpse into history with its museums, while modern cafes serve local delicacies, all in a tranquil setting away from the busy tourist spots.