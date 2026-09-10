Finland's most scenic hiking trails: A list
What's the story
Finland's hiking trails promise a unique experience, taking you through the country's diverse landscapes. From lush forests to serene lakes, these trails offer an opportunity to explore Finland's natural beauty up close. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a beginner, these trails offer varying levels of difficulty and stunning views. Here's a look at some of Finland's most scenic hiking trails, which promise an unforgettable adventure in nature.
#1
Nuuksio National Park Trail
Located near Helsinki, Nuuksio National Park is famous for its picturesque trails winding through dense forests and sparkling lakes.
The park features several hiking routes of varying lengths and difficulty levels, making it suitable for all hikers.
The trails are well-marked and provide opportunities to spot local wildlife, including deer, and various bird species.
The park's proximity to the capital makes it an ideal destination for day trips or weekend getaways.
#2
Karhunkierros Trail
Karhunkierros Trail is one of Finland's most famous long-distance hikes, stretching over 160 kilometers in Oulanka National Park.
The trail takes you through rugged terrain with deep gorges, rivers, and diverse flora and fauna.
Hikers can expect challenging sections with steep climbs, but also rewarding views from high vantage points.
The trail is popular among experienced hikers looking for an adventurous trek in Finland's wilderness.
#3
Lemmenjoki National Park trails
Lemmenjoki National Park in Lapland is home to vast wilderness areas and pristine nature.
The park has several hiking trails that allow you to explore its expansive landscapes of rivers, fells, and ancient forests.
One of the highlights of the park is the chance to experience traditional Sami culture while enjoying the natural beauty around you.
The park's remote location makes it perfect for those seeking solitude in nature.
#4
Repovesi National Park loops
Repovesi National Park features a network of loop trails, which are perfect for short hikes or family excursions.
Famous for its unique rock formations and clear waters, the park offers stunning views from the top of cliffs overlooking the lakes below.
The well-maintained paths ensure easy access, while providing information boards about local ecology along the way.