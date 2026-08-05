Finland's most beautiful national parks: A list
What's the story
Finland's national parks are a nature lover's paradise, offering a unique opportunity to explore the beauty of the Arctic Circle. These parks are home to stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and serene environments. From hiking trails to untouched forests, these parks provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are some insights into how you can enjoy these natural wonders.
Oulanka
Discovering Oulanka National Park
Oulanka National Park is famous for its breathtaking river valleys and rugged cliffs.
The park offers several hiking trails, including the famous Karhunkierros Trail, which is 82 kilometers long.
Visitors can enjoy views of waterfalls, rapids, and ancient forests.
The park is also home to a variety of wildlife, such as bears, lynxes, and reindeer, making it a perfect spot for wildlife enthusiasts.
Lemmenjoki
Exploring Lemmenjoki National Park
One of Finland's largest national parks, Lemmenjoki National Park, is an untouched wilderness area.
It offers opportunities for canoeing on its rivers, or hiking through its vast forests.
The park is famous for its golden eagle population, and offers a peaceful retreat for those looking to connect with nature away from the crowds.
Urho Kekkonen
Experiencing Urho Kekkonen National Park
Urho Kekkonen National Park is a vast expanse of wilderness ideal for hiking and skiing in winter.
The park has a network of trails that take you through varied terrains, from marshlands to fells.
The region's clear skies make it an ideal spot for viewing the Northern Lights during winter months.
Tips
Tips for visiting Finnish national parks
When visiting Finnish national parks, make sure to check weather conditions beforehand, as they can change rapidly in Arctic regions.
Carry appropriate gear, such as sturdy boots and warm clothing, as temperatures can be low even in summer months.
Respect wildlife by keeping a safe distance from animals you encounter on your journey through these pristine landscapes.