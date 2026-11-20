Visiting Finland? These 5 popular attractions may disappoint
What's the story
Finland, famous for its pristine nature and unique culture, has a number of tourist spots that are often overhyped. While some places promise a lot, they may not live up to the expectations of travelers. Here are five such overrated destinations in Finland, along with insights into what makes them less appealing than they seem.
#1
Santa Claus Village: More commercial than magical
Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi is a popular holiday destination, but it can be more commercial than magical.
Tourists flock here to meet Santa and cross the Arctic Circle, but the experience often feels more like a theme park than an authentic winter wonderland.
The village is crowded year-round, and many visitors find the prices steep for activities and souvenirs.
#2
Helsinki's Sibelius Monument: A brief visit only
While the Sibelius Monument in Helsinki is famous for its unique design, it is often a brief stopover for tourists.
The monument is not as big or as interactive as other attractions in the city. Many visitors find themselves spending more time getting to the location than actually enjoying it.
The surrounding park is pleasant, but it may not be worth a long detour.
#3
Porvoo Old Town: Charming but crowded
Porvoo Old Town is famous for its colorful wooden houses and cobblestone streets, but it can get crowded during peak seasons.
Although the town has a lot of charm, it can get difficult to enjoy a peaceful stroll with the number of tourists around.
The shops and cafes can also be a little expensive, which may not be worth the experience.
#4
Levi Ski Resort: Limited slopes for advanced skiers
Levi Ski Resort is one of Finland's most popular ski destinations, but it may not be ideal for advanced skiers looking for challenging slopes.
While the resort has plenty of runs for beginners and intermediates, experts may find the terrain limited compared to other European ski resorts.
The peak season also brings high prices for accommodation and lift passes.
#5
Suomussalmi's Silent People: Art or oddity?
Suomussalmi's Silent People installation has intrigued many travelers with its life-sized figures dotting fields.
However, opinions vary on whether this art piece is a must-see attraction or an oddity that does not warrant a visit.
Some find it fascinating as an outdoor art installation, while others think it is just an unusual sight without much context or explanation provided on-site.