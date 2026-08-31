Pulla: A classic sweet bread from Finland
What's the story
Finnish pulla, a traditional sweet bread, is a staple in Finnish culture. With its rich aroma and soft texture, it makes for a delightful snack for any occasion. Its unique flavor profile, often enhanced with cardamom or cinnamon, makes it a versatile treat. Whether you are hosting a gathering or just want to indulge yourself, pulla offers a taste of Finland's culinary heritage.
#1
Classic cardamom pulla
Cardamom pulla is a classic Finnish treat loved for its aromatic flavor.
The cardamom adds an exotic touch to the sweet bread, making it perfect for any time of the day.
It is usually served with coffee or tea, and can be enjoyed fresh or toasted.
The combination of spices and sweetness makes it an irresistible choice for those who love traditional flavors.
#2
Cinnamon twist pulla
Cinnamon twist pulla gives a warm and comforting taste with its cinnamon swirl.
This version of pulla is particularly loved during the colder months when you want something cozy to munch on.
The cinnamon gives a warm note to the sweet bread, making it a perfect match with hot drinks like spiced apple cider.
#3
Raisin-studded pulla
Raisin-studded pulla adds another dimension of texture and flavor to the traditional recipe.
The raisins add bursts of natural sweetness that complement the bread's soft crumb.
This variation is perfect for those who love dried fruits in their baked goods, and it goes well with plain yogurt or as an afternoon snack on its own.
#4
Almond-topped pulla
Almond-topped pulla adds a nutty crunch to the soft bread base.
Sliced almonds are sprinkled over before baking, giving a delightful contrast in texture.
This version is perfect for those who love nuts in their snacks, and pairs well with creamy spreads like butter or cheese.
#5
Chocolate chip pulla
Chocolate chip pulla is an indulgent twist on the classic recipe, perfect for chocolate lovers.
The melted chocolate chips create pockets of rich flavor throughout each slice, making it an ideal dessert option or special treat for celebrations.
This variation pairs well with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for added decadence.