A look into Finnish wedding traditions
What's the story
Finnish weddings are famous for their unique customs and traditions, which have been passed down generations. These rituals give a peek into the cultural heritage of Finland and are still relevant today. From the attire to the ceremonies, Finnish weddings are a beautiful mix of old and new. Here are some timeless Finnish wedding customs that continue to be cherished today.
#1
The significance of bridal crowns
In Finnish weddings, bridal crowns are an important part of the ceremony. Traditionally made of natural materials such as flowers, leaves, or even birch branches, these crowns symbolize purity and new beginnings. The bride wears this crown as a mark of her transition into married life. While modern times have seen variations in design, the essence remains the same, honoring tradition while embracing personal style.
#2
The role of saunas in wedding celebrations
Saunas have a special place in Finnish culture and are an integral part of wedding celebrations, too. Before the wedding ceremony, it is common for both the bride and groom's families to have a sauna together. This ritual is believed to purify them before they enter into marriage. The sauna session usually involves sharing stories and bonding time among family members, strengthening ties before the big day.
#3
Traditional wedding attire: A blend of old and new
Traditional wedding attire in Finland reflects regional variations, but usually includes folk costumes or dresses inspired by historical designs. Brides may wear white dresses with colorful sashes or shawls that represent their family's heritage. Grooms often opt for dark suits, paired with vests or suspenders, that echo traditional attire from centuries ago.
#4
The importance of music and dance
Music and dance are integral to Finnish weddings, with folk songs and dances being performed during the reception. These tunes are passed down generations and capture the essence of Finnish culture. From lively polkas to slow waltzes, the music makes the event more joyous and unites everyone in celebration. It adds to the festive spirit and creates lasting memories for the couple and guests alike.