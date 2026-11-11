The surprising traditions of Finnish weddings
What's the story
Finnish weddings are a beautiful mix of tradition and modernity, with some customs that may surprise outsiders. These rituals, which have been passed down generations, reflect the cultural values and social norms of Finland. From the attire to the ceremonies, Finnish weddings are unique in their own right. Here are five surprising traditions that make Finnish weddings stand out.
Attire
The bride's attire choice
Unlike many cultures where brides wear white, Finnish brides traditionally wear colorful dresses, often in shades of blue or green.
This choice symbolizes purity and freshness in a different way than the Western white dress.
The groom may also wear traditional clothing like a top hat and tails, or a more casual outfit depending on the couple's preference.
Ceremony
The wedding ceremony location
Finnish weddings are usually held outdoors, if the weather permits, as a way to connect with nature.
Forests, lakesides, or even open fields are popular venues for the ceremony.
This tradition reflects Finland's deep-rooted connection with nature and the belief that being outdoors brings good luck to the couple.
Support
The role of friends and family
In Finnish culture, friends and family play an important role in wedding celebrations.
They are not just guests but active participants who help organize events and support the couple throughout the planning process.
This collective effort strengthens community bonds and ensures that everyone feels involved in the celebration.
Gifts
Unique wedding gifts tradition
Instead of the usual gift registry, Finnish couples often ask for practical gifts, like kitchenware or home essentials.
This custom stems from a pragmatic approach to life, where functionality is prioritized over luxury.
Guests are encouraged to give gifts that will help the couple build their new life together, rather than extravagant items.
Celebration
The importance of music and dance
Music and dance are integral parts of Finnish wedding celebrations.
Traditional folk songs are often played during the ceremony and reception, creating an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.
Guests usually join in dancing around bonfires or under starlit skies, making unforgettable memories for all involved.