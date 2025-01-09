Firewatch tower stays: Elevated wilderness living
What's the story
Firewatch towers, previously utilized for their vantage points to detect forest fires, are now being transformed into exclusive retreats for adventure-seeking tourists.
These towers present a unique lodging experience, combining the rustic charm of a cabin with breathtaking views of the surrounding wilderness.
Situated in remote locations, they offer the ideal balance of adventure and tranquility for individuals seeking an escape from the fast-paced urban lifestyle.
Reservations
Booking your tower stay
Getting a reservation at a firewatch tower means planning ahead - way ahead. These unique accommodations are often booked out months in advance.
Many towers can be found on government websites or specialized accommodation platforms.
Prices range widely, but expect to spend around $100/night for a basic but unforgettable experience.
Remember to book early, especially for popular summer and fall seasons, when everyone wants a piece of that high-altitude action.
Essentials
What to pack
Packing for a firewatch tower stay isn't like packing for a hotel.
Most towers don't have electricity or running water, so bring battery-powered lights, lots of water, and food that doesn't need to be cooked (or a way to cook it over a fire if that's your thing).
And bring something to sleep on - some towers only have a bare mattress.
Access
Getting there
Reaching firewatch towers is often an adventure in itself, as many are situated in remote locations.
Some necessitate trekking a few miles into the wilderness, while others may be reached by high-clearance vehicles on rough, unpaved roads.
Always verify access conditions prior to your journey, and equip yourself with suitable footwear and potentially snow chains or a four-wheel drive vehicle for winter visits.
Exploration
Activities around the towers
The solitude of firewatch towers extends beyond the panoramic vistas; it's a gateway to some of the most pristine wilderness areas.
Numerous hiking trails radiate from these sites, guiding explorers through towering forests, across meadows bursting with wildflowers, or even to the summit of neighboring peaks for those craving a strenuous ascent.
The remote locations, free from the glow of city lights, make bird watching and stargazing favorite pastimes.
Precautions
Safety tips
Living in a remote tower has its own safety concerns.
Always let someone know where you're going and when you plan to be back.
Pack for unexpected weather - layers and waterproof stuff are your friends.
Know your wild neighbors and how to stay safe around them - you might need bear-proof containers to keep your food locked up tight outside the tower.