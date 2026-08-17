Want a chic braid? Try these fishtail styles
What's the story
Fishtail braids are a versatile and stylish option for those looking to add a touch of elegance to their hairdo. This intricate braid is perfect for both casual and formal occasions, giving you a chic look without too much effort. Whether you are heading to a party or just want to elevate your everyday style, fishtail braids can be the perfect choice. Here are five unique styles that can make your fishtail braid stand out.
#1
Classic fishtail braid
The classic fishtail braid is a timeless style that never goes out of trend.
To create this look, divide your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each section, crossing them over one another.
This technique creates a delicate pattern resembling fish scales.
The classic fishtail works well for medium to long hair and can be worn on any occasion.
#2
Messy fishtail braid
For a more relaxed and carefree vibe, opt for the messy fishtail braid.
Start by loosely braiding your hair in the traditional fishtail manner, but pull out some strands from the braid to give it a tousled appearance.
This style is perfect for casual outings or beach days, giving you an effortlessly chic look without requiring too much precision.
#3
Double fishtail braids
Double fishtail braids add an element of fun and flair to your hairstyle.
Part your hair down the middle, and create two separate fishtail braids on either side.
This symmetrical look adds volume and texture while keeping things playful.
You can secure each braid with clear elastics or colorful ones for added personality.
#4
Fishtail crown braid
The fishtail crown braid is ideal for those who want an elegant updo with intricate detailing.
Start by creating two side fishtail braids, then wrap them around your head like a crown, pinning them in place with bobby pins or decorative clips.
This regal style is perfect for weddings or special events where you want to make an impression.
#5
Bohemian fishtail braid
The bohemian fishtail braid is all about loose, carefree elegance.
Start by loosely gathering all your hair into one side before braiding it loosely along its length, allowing strands to escape naturally as you go along.
This creates an effortlessly stylish look, perfect for outdoor festivals or relaxed gatherings with friends.